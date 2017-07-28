Developing Women For Mobilization Not NDC Women’s Wing - General Secretary

Related Stories The Board of Directors of Developing Women for Mobilization (DWM), formerly 31st December Women’s Movement has dissociated the company from a meeting held in Ashaiman ostensibly to deliberate on its affairs.



A statement issued by the General Secretary of DWM, Sylvia Ahorlu, on behalf of the company said those who convened the meeting did not have the authority of DWM to call the said meeting and that it was called and held in violation of the Regulations of the Company.



The statement said as a result of the meeting being unauthorized, “any and all decisions taken at the said meeting are null and void and are of no effect”, and urged the public to disregard any information released as a result of the illegal meeting.



“We wish to draw the attention of the General Public to the following:



That DWM is a Company limited by Guarantee and is governed by the Companies Act 1963, Act 179 and its Regulations.



The registered objects of DWM are as follows:



1. To mobilise women towards national reconstruction



2. To set up clinics, day care centres, foster homes and schools



3. To set up cottage industries and providing social services



4. To educate Ghanaian women about their agric responsibilities



5. To liaise with other progressive women’s organizations all over the world.



The statement continued that DWM, a non- governmental organization with the sole objective to empowering Ghanaian women, is not a women’s wing of the National Democratic Congress party and that it is “an NGO for all women of Ghana.”