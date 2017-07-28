Former National Security Coordinator Protests 'Police Invitation'

Related Stories A former National Security Coordinator, Mr Yaw Donkor, is protesting the circumstances under which he has been invited to answer questions with regard to a $279.4 million contract.



Mr Donkor, in a petition dated July 26, 2017 and addressed to the Inspector General of Police (IGP), stated that although he had no hand in the so-called contract which was awarded to Messrs Santa Baron, he had received what he termed a “strange invitation” from an Assistant Commissioner of Police (ACP), Mrs Yaa Tiwaa Addo-Danquah.



According to Mr Donkor, Mrs Addo-Danquah had called him to give a statement with regard to the case but under the present circumstance and the refusal of the police to divulge information to his lawyers, he considered such posturing as “harassment.”



The petition said Mr Donkor explained that he had no knowledge or involvement in the said contract but Mrs Addo-Danquah told him he was to give a statement to that effect.



That notwithstanding, the petition, a copy of which is available to the Daily Graphic, noted that on July 19, 2017, Mr Donkor indeed received an official invitation signed by Mrs Addo-Danquah with the inscription, “Assist investigation into causing financial loss to the state.”



“I have no knowledge”



The petition noted that following the generic nature of the content of the invitation, Mr Donkor caused his lawyers to provide more information on the said project christened, “Improvement of Ghana’s Security Infrastructure.”



The response, the petition noted, stated that a report on the project from the Ghana Police Service dated March 2016 indicated that “the National Security Co-ordinator requested details from the Police Administration before sending same to the Interior Ministry for action”.



The petitioner indicated that, “I am unable to comment on the whole of the police claims above because I had no knowledge of, or involvement with any project by the name given or the company in question but I state here categorically that the claim — the National Security Co-ordinator requested further details from the Police Administration before sending same to the Interior Ministry for action - is a total fabrication.”



Mr Donkor noted that it was strange for the police to deny his lawyers the chance to see the said document which purports to have stated that he had sought further details on the said infrastructure project.

According to Mr Donkor, his lawyers were informed the document was “classified”.



Questions



Mr Donkor is questioning why Mrs Addo-Danquah and her investigators were so keen on getting him to the Police Headquarters when all the narratives point to the fact that he had no hand in the said project.



“The shifting narrative does the service no good and it won’t change the fact that I had nothing to do with the matter under investigation,” the petition noted.



Confirmation



Mr Donkor confirmed the police invitation to the Daily Graphic and said, “I will be honouring the invitation.



“I know nothing about the said project but as a law-abiding citizen, I will honour the invitation,” he said.