Adjaho Controlling Minority – Majority

Former Speaker of Parliament, Doe Adjaho Related Stories The Majority Leader of Parliament Osei Kyei-Mensah-Bonsu has accused former Speaker Edward Doe Adjaho of inciting the Minority against parliamaent.



According to him, Mr Adjaho is hiding behind the scenes and directing affairs in parliament through the Minority, hence the entrenched position of the Minority on issues on the floor of the House.



Speaking to Class News’ parliamentary correspondent Ekow Annan, after a heated encounter between current Speaker Prof Mike Oquaye and Minority leader Haruna Iddrisu regarding the number of questions that should be asked Ministers when they appear in the house, Mr Kyei-Mensah-Bonsu said: “You all know how Speaker Adjaho behaved, aren’t you all living witnesses? But we tolerated him.



“I will tell you, the man is behind the scenes, he still wants to control parliament. Do you know what happened yesterday? He even called them (Minority) yesterday and was telling them that when we were meeting the Electoral Commission they should not agree for you, the press, to be present. The man thinks he is still in control.”



Meanwhile, the Minority is considering taking steps to impeach Prof Oquaye over what they describe as his bias against them.



Ranking Member of the Communications Committee of the house, ABA Fuseini, told Ekow Annan that: “For want of a better term, the Speaker has exhibited gross levels of bias that is unbelievable. In the annals of the history of parliament, I have never seen this kind of behaviour. There is always reverence and respect for the leadership and when it comes to the leadership there is a special dispensation Speakers give to the leadership and this is not the first time the Speaker has treated our side with this level of disrespect and I think that we are reaching the end of the rope with that kind of behaviour.



“We are going to be forced to take maybe an unprecedented action that has never happened in the annals of our fourth republic. …We are very close and there are a number of options available to us as Minority to exploit including the impeachment of the Speaker. … [Impeachment] is an option available to us to exercise and when we deem it fit, we are going to exercise it if things don’t change,” Mr Fuseini added.



The Minority’s threat followed a complaint by its leader Haruna Iddrisu on Thursday that Prof Oquaye had limited him to just one question when the Minister of Food and Agriculture (MoFA) appeared before parliament.



Dr Owusu Afriyie Akoto was on the floor to answer questions relating to government’s Planting for Food and Jobs programme.