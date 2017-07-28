La Citizens Angry Over Legon 30% Admission Quota

Related Stories Tension is gradually brewing in the seven divisional clans in La Traditional Area of the Greater Accra Region as a result of an unresolved dispute over the University of Ghana (UG) Legon 30 per cent annual quota admission for citizens of the La State.



The UG 30% annual admission quota for the La State, Weekend Today understands, forms part of a compensation agreement package to the La state after a court ruled against the authorities of UG for unlawfully taking huge acres of lands belonging to La for educational purposes.



That implies that every year, the UG in consultation and approval from members of La Traditional Council (LTC) must enrol 30 natives of the Senior High School (SHS) who pass their West African Senior Secondary Certificate Examination (WASSCE) with good grades.



But, information gathered by Weekend Today from La indicates that the chiefs, youth, kingmakers and elders were bracing themselves up against members of the council who are believed to be side-lining the rightful citizens of La from benefiting from this package from this agreement from the university.



The development, Weekend Today further gathered, has compelled La citizens living in the United Kingdom (UK) to write a strong-worded letter to La Mantse, Nii Kpobi Tettey Truru III, and La Traditional Council, demanding for an immediate explanation to the reason(s) why the council was not allowing citizens of La to benefit from the UG admission quota.



The eight-page letter, which was copied to all Akutsei and key stakeholders of La, including La Mankralo, Nii Obodai Adai II, La Akoashontse, Nii Yemo Din II, La Shikiteele, Nii Adzei Boahen, La Dzasetse and Nii Odotei Adjei, also exposed massive corrupt and criminal deals that take place in La Traditional Council.



It further raised great concern about the protracted chieftaincy disputes within the seven divisional clans of La.



Other key issues, which the letter sought explanation for are royalties paid on Trade Fair lands and the La Pleasure Beach and how revenues from the beach are utilised by the council.



The letter titled: “Burning Issue at La,” which Weekend Today has sighted, read in part: “The issue that is currently at the top of the list is the sale of the land located close to the La Palm Royal Hotel to estate developers for the constructions of apartments without accounting to the people of La.



The letter continued: “We have heard that the land is alleged to have been sold by the La Traditional Council with the full support of La Mantse to estate developers.”



According to the letter, the amount alleged to have been paid was GH¢75,000.00.



And out of that money, the letter further alleged that a sum of GH¢35,000.00 could not be accounted for.