Let’s Partner - Otumfuo To Malta

Asantehene Otumfuo Osei Tutu II has called for deeper and stronger collaboration between Ghana and Malta to boost the economic development of both countries.



The Asante monarch emphasised that such collaboration could be in the area of education where the University of Malta can partner with the Kwame Nkrumah University of Science and Technology (KNUST) to enhance academic activities.



Otumfuo Osei Tutu II made the call when the President of Malta, Marie-Louise Coliero Preca paid a courtesy call on him at the Manhyia Palace on Thursday, 27 July 2017 as part her three-day official visit to the country.



He also implored Mrs Preca to establish her country's High Commission in Ghana as a way of deepening collaboration between both countries.



Mrs Preca on her part stressed the need for Ghana and Malta to form a new module of friendship. She announced a partnership that will lead to job creation, improvement of infrastructural development and enhanced trade relations between both countries.