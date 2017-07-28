EC Chair Was On A Mission To Destroy Deputies – Amadu Sulley

Related Stories THE Deputy Director in-charge of Operations at Electoral Commission (EC), Alhaji Amadu Sulley, has described Chairperson of the Commission Mrs. Charlotte Osei as someone, who is not only inept, but lacks knowledge of the electoral system.



He insists that he did nothing wrong and that it is Mrs Osei who has been on a mission to destroy them.



Reacting to allegations leveled against him, Alhaji Sulley said Mrs Osei, at a point, ordered the Internal Auditor of EC to investigate him over the payments and after thorough investigations the auditor cleared him (Sulley) of any wrong doing.



“I don’t understand the motive of the Chair to come out now to make this unfortunate allegation against me and the Deputy Chair in charge of Finance/Administration,” he said.



Mrs Osei hounded out Internal Auditor



He alleged that currently, EC does not have an Internal Auditor to oversee financial transactions of the Commission because the substantive Internal Auditor was hounded out of office by Mrs Osei.



“The Internal Auditor is still alive, even though he resigned out of frustration orchestrated by the Chair,” Alhaji Sulley said, adding, “as at now, the Commission is yet to have an Internal Auditor. This is very unfortunate.”



“I will (sic) like to state that, it is not true that the Deputy Chairman, (Ops), took GH¢6 million for primaries of political parties,” he stated.

Alhaji Sulley said that party primaries “are not legally binding on the Commission but we supervise them since the parties have it in their respective constitutions to protect integrity of the process”.



According to him, the law only “entreats the Commission to supervise the election of the executives of all registered political parties at national, regional and constituency levels as stipulated in Section 17 (2) of Act 574.