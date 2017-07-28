Nana Observes Change Of Guards

Related Stories President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo yesterday witnessed the ceremonial change of the guard at the presidency – Flagstaff House.



The quarterly ceremonial parade is a colonial legacy inherited from the British and similar to that of the Buckingham Palace, the seat of the British Empire (United Kingdom).



Instituted on May 5, 2013, the change of guard is conducted with 20 each of old and new guards from different services/regiments (Army, Navy and Air Force), escort contingent, corps of drums and national colours, under the command of a Captain (Army) or its equivalent from the other units.



That was the second time President Akufo-Addo was witnessing the ceremony as President and Commander-in-Chief of the Ghana Armed Forces.



The first was on March 27, 2017 when the Army unit of the Ghana Armed Forces took over guard duties at the presidency.



This time round, it was Ghana Navy that was taking over guard duties at the Flagstaff House for the next three months.



Present were the Chief of Staff, Frema Osei Opare and other senior staff at the presidency.



The guard changing ceremony is evolving, and open to school children as an opportunity to interact with the president.



It is intended to acquaint them with some of the activities of the presidency and to inspire them to achieve greater laurels in life by sticking to their studies.



The next change of guard is expected to take place sometime in October where the Air Force would take over from the Navy (during the third quarter of the year) till the end of 2017.