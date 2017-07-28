E/R: Minister Considers Ban On Foreign Clothes Among Staff

The Eastern Regional Minister, Eric Kwakye Darfour Related Stories The Eastern Regional Minister, Eric Kwakye Darfour, has hinted at plans to ban the wearing of suits and foreign dresses by the staff of the regional coordinating Council.



According to him, the move is part of efforts to promote the consumption of local goods in the region.



“We want to make ‘made in Ghana’ a culture in the Eastern region. Very soon, in consultation with my RCD, we will decide and take a bold and firm decision to make it compulsory for all our staff; from Monday to Friday, not the Friday wear, but Monday to Friday to put on only made in Ghana,” he said.



The regional Minister made the comments during the launch of the Eastern region 2017 Trade fair and Exhibition scheduled for September 19 to 24, at the Koforidua Jackson Park under the theme: ‘Brand Eastern for Export’.



The Event is expected to be participated by over 500 entrepreneurs, craftsmen, manufacturers, producers, service providers and other stakeholders from all 26 districts in the region to showcase and market their products and services.



Mr. Kwakye Darfuor said Eastern region is endowed with various agro-products particularly mango, vegetables, Palm Oil which can all be processed for export.



The representative of the Ministry of Trade and Industry Kobina Ebo Quayson said the ministry has outlined a ten-point industrial agenda aimed at transforming the entire industrial landscape of the economy with the processing of raw products being a key part.



According to him, govt is also providing stimulus package through industrial revitalization program to revamp defunct factories while efforts are being made to address all bottlenecks suffocating the private sector.