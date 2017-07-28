Atta Mills’ ICT Centre Abandoned Over Lack Of Desks

Related Stories The ICT centre at the President Evans Atta Mills Educational Centre for Excellence at Mamprobi in the Greater Accra Region has been left idle for some months now due to the lack of furniture.



Pupils who attempt to use the facility are compelled to squat to take ICT lessons as they have no desks to sit on.



On rare occasions, the pupils are forced to carry desks from their various classrooms to the ICT centre in order to sit comfortably.



“It’s very difficult for us to learn with the computers because we always have to carry our own desks from our various classes to the ICT Lab to help us study the subject,” some pupils told Atinka FM.



A staff of the school revealed that the ICT centre was fully furnished when it was being commissioned “but an order came from above that, the computer desks were needed to commission another completed ICT Lab in the year 2016”.



“We had a call from above that our computer desks were needed to commission another school. Since then we’ve not received them back,” he said.



The Member of Parliament for Ablekuma Central, Ebenezer Gilbert Nii Narh described the situation as total disrespect to the memory of late President Mills.



He promised to ensure that the centre is provided with desks as soon as possible to make learning easy for the pupils.