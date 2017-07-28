Speaker Lauded For Stance On Homosexuality

Related Stories The National Coalition for Proper Human Sexual Rights and Family Values (NCPHSRFV) has lauded the Speaker of Parliament, Professor Mike Oquaye, for his strong stance on homosexuality.



In a statement signed by the Executive Secretary of the coalition, Mr Moses Foh-Amoaning, the group praised Prof. Oquaye for his comments that African leaders would not countenance any attempt to legalise homosexuality.



“For these sterling qualities of fearless moral uprightness and consummate intellectual articulation of an afrocentric cultural, legal and societal normative system which is steeped in our ever evolving but effervescent and hallowed tradition we salute you, Mr Speaker, and pray for God’s blessings on your life,’’ it said.



Speaker’s stance



During a courtesy call on him by Amnesty International on July 11, 2017, Prof. Oquaye stated that African leaders would not be swayed by external forces to legalise homosexuality or recognise such demands as basic human rights.



“Honestly, in view of these developments, we Africans are also concerned about certain things that may appear really intellectual. The right to practice homosexuality and right for a human being to sleep with an animal is becoming a human right in some countries. We are tired of some of these things and we must be frank about it. I think all these matters need to be seriously interrogated,” the Speaker said.



Invitation



The coalition, which is an amalgamated organisation that comprises Christian, Muslim and traditional rulers also invited Prof Oquaye to address its national forum set to be held in December this year.



The theme for the event will be “Lesbian, gay, bisexual and trans-gender (LGBT) rights: Human rights or false human rights”.