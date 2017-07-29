Farmers Dispute Minister's Claim That Fall Army Worms Have Been Defeated

Related Stories The Northern Regional Focal Person for the Peasant Farmers Association, Marteen Alhassan, says though some gains have been made in the fight against the 'Fall Army Worm', there are many farms that are still affected.



Speaking to Radio Ghana Mr. Alhassan said visits to the Regional Office of Ministry of Food and Agriculture on several occasions to get the chemicals failed.



Background



The Minister of Agriculture, Dr Afriyie Akoto says government has eliminated the fall armyworm which ravaged more than 112,000 hectares of farms across the country.



Dr. Akoto told parliament Thursday, that the 'Fall Army Worm' has been defeated, saying though 112,812 hectares were affected only 14,430 hectares were destroyed and that constitutes about two percent of farmlands in the country.



He said the Ministry deployed chemicals to various farms and so the problem is under control.



He added that the impression that the armyworm invasion could affect "Planting For Food and Jobs" is not correct.