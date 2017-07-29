Lack Of Free Wi-Fi At Airports Criminal – Ursula Owusu

Related Stories Minister of Communications, Mrs Ursula Owusu-Ekuful has said the absence of free internet services at the various airports in the country is an illegality.



According to her, per best practices, these entry points into the country and several others should provide free internet for the people.



Speaking to journalists after a forum organised by the National Information Technology Agency (NITA) in Accra on Friday, 28 July 2017, she said: “I think it is criminal that we don’t have free Wi Fi in our airports and other ports of entry, it is criminal.”



She continued: “In selected public spaces in Accra, we should be able to have free Wi-Fi and in the restaurants and drinking spots as well. You travel outside and it is one of the services they offer. It differentiate them from other establishments so you may think you are spending on free Wi-Fi for your clients but you are attracting more clientele who will come there and browse and buy the products that you are selling. So for me it also makes business sense.”