Employ Us Within 2 Weeks - Graduate Teachers Caution Government

The Unemployed Education Graduates Alliance (UEGA) has issued a two-week ultimatum to the Ministry of Education (MoE) and the Ghana Education Service (GES) to employ them or face their wrath.



The Alliance said five years after graduation, GES and the MoE have “deliberately” refused to pay significant attention to their plights as unemployed graduate teachers in the country and they believe “this unkind gesture” is not helping in promoting quality education.



According to the Alliance, several petitions to the MoE and GES offices have yielded no results as the GES has said it is not recruiting.



“When exactly will MoE and GES recruit graduate teachers? Must we wait for another year to pass by before recruitment will commence? What baffles our minds is that, whenever we call the authorities of MoE to ask when graduate teachers recruitment will be done, they refer us to GES. We ask again that, when will these referrals bring a lasting remedy to our plights?” the Alliance quizzed in a statement.



UEGA said they have no plans of demonstrating but have served notice the “unexpected” will happen should their demand fall on deaf ears.