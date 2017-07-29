GES Staff At North Dayi Forced To Convert Toilet Into Office Space

Related Stories The lack of space has compelled officials of the Ghana Education Service Directorate in North Dayi District of the Volta Region, to turn a toilet facility into an office space.



The decision, however bizarre it might be, had to be taken to fix the unbearable situation brought upon the staff of the Directorate, due to insufficient space.



The North Dayi District Education Directorate operates from an uncompleted one-storey structure and supervises 66 schools within the district.



JoyNews' Latif Iddris reported that staff of the Education Directorate operate from the toilet-turned-office while a facility that could serve the same purpose, wastes away in a nearby town of Vakpo.



“Here is the place where the hand-washing takes place after using the toilet facility [but] today it has been created as an office space for personnel of the directorate to operate from,” Latif described the situation.



The District Education Director, Mrs Benedict Abla Akatseh said her staff are thus compelled to use the toilet of a nearby school.



“I’m not satisfied with the facility under which we are working but there is no other alternative… It’s a sad situation but the office must operate,” she told the reporter.



Compounding the situation is the unavailability of a store for office equipment sent to the Directorate for use by staff.



A frustrated staff member said: “We don’t have a store where we deposit our materials; our logistics are just hanging…we are so much worried about the facilities we have here, being the headquarters of education in the district.



“The desire to work is what is keeping us here and the motivation has been that we really want to see education going forward in North Dayi [and] for that matter Ghana, that’s how come we find ourselves here,” a disturbed staff said.



The North Dayi District was established by Legislative Instrument (L.I.) 2076 of 2012 with its capital at Anfoega.



It covers a total land area of 462.8 square kilometers with almost 30 percent of the land being submerged by the Volta Lake.



It has a population of about 39,913 with 18,649 males and 21,264 females, according to the 2010 population and housing census.