Local Government Service Rejects Claim Of Staff Replacement

A statement signed by Mr Joseph A. Ankamah, the Head of Public Affairs at the Office of the Head of Local Government Service (OHLGS), and copied to the Ghana News Agency, said both the caption and the content of the widely circulated story were false.



It described the story headlined, “108 Coordinating Directors replaced” as totally misleading as it did not reflect the true situation.



“The story claimed ‘Government has relieved some 108 Municipal and District Coordinating Directors in the various Local Assemblies of their post and have replaced them by the postings of some new officers approved by the authorities under the service,” the statement said.



It said although an exercise was underway to reshuffle Coordinating Directors across the 10 Regional Coordinating Councils and 216 Metropolitan, Municipal and District Assemblies, it did not mean they have been replaced or relieved of their post.



It said any effort in that regard would be discharged in accordance with the conditions of service for LGS.



“It must be noted that that the OHLGS is responsible for the human resource management function of the LGS,” the statement said.



The Local Government Service has the responsibility for providing the strategic direction for local government administration and management in Ghana.



The service collaborates with other national institutions to facilitate ongoing local government reforms to ensure that local government administration measures up to international best practices.



It is also responsible for training and career development of the staff of local government institutions to ensure the delivery of value for money services.