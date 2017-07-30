Beware Of Imposters - WAEC

Related Stories The West African Examinations Council (WAEC) has warned members of the public, especially candidates to be wary of impostors who would promise to change their examination results for a fee.



It said candidates were to note that all WAEC results were well secured and could be authenticated and that persons with forged results would be exposed.



The warning was contained in a statement signed and issued by Mrs Agnes Teye-Cudjoe, Head of Public Affairs at WAEC to announce the release of provisional results of candidates who took part in the 2017 West African Senior School Certificate Examination (WASSCE).



The statement said WAEC would soon despatch the results to schools and advised candidates to contact their school heads for their results.



It said the council had also posted the results online and candidates could access them at the council's website.



Statistics



A total of 289,210 candidates sat for the examination.



The number of candidates was 5.45 per cent higher than the 274,262 who wrote the examination last year.



The number of candidates who registered to write the exam in 2017 comprised 147,591, representing 51 per cent males, and 141,619, constituting 49 per cent females.



Out of the 289,210 candidates, 1,732, representing 0.60 per cent absented themselves from writing the examination.



The statement said the performance of the candidates with regard to the four core subjects was as follows:



- English Language: 155,077 (54.06 per cent) obtained A1-C6; 73,409 (25.59 per cent) obtained D7-E8, while 58,351 (20.35 per cent) had F9;

- Mathematics (Core): 122,450 (42.73 per cent) obtained A1-C6; 106,024 (37 per cent ) obtained D7-E8, while 58,070 (20.27 per cent had F9;

- Integrated Science: 125,204 (43.66 per cent ) obtained A1-C6; 84,851 (29.59 per cent ) obtained D7-E8, while 76,693 (26.75 per cent) had F9;

- Social Studies: 149,806 (52.25 per cent) obtained A1-C6; 69,795 (24.35 per cent) obtained D7-E8, while 67,078 (23.40 per cent) had F9.



Based on the provisional results, the performance of candidates who obtained between A1-C6 in Mathematics showed a marked improvement over that of last year which rose from 32.83 per cent to 42.73 per cent, while English Language recorded a slight improvement this year over that of 2016 which was 53.19 per cent to 54.06 per cent.



On the contrary, Integrated Science showed a slight drop from the 2016 performance of 48.48 per cent to 43.66 per cent this year.



Similarly, there was a drop in the performance in Social Studies which was 54.93 per cent in 2016 but was 52.25 per cent this time.



Malpractice



The statement said the entire results of candidates from 185 schools had been withheld pending the conclusion of investigations into various cases of examination malpractices detected during and after the conduct of the examination.



They include results of candidates from 31 schools who were detected by the Item Differentia Profile (IDP) software to have cheated in the objective tests.



The withheld results of candidates, the statement said would be cancelled if they are found culpable or released if otherwise.



The WAEC expressed appreciation to all stakeholders, especially the Ministry of Education, the Ghana Education Service (GES), supervisors, invigilators, the Ghana Police Service, examiners and all who in various ways helped in the successful conduct of the examination and the timeous release of the results.