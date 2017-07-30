Two Envoys Bid Prez Akufo-Addo Farewell

Related Stories President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo has called on Spain to partner Ghana in executing its agenda of transforming into a country of growth, opportunities and prosperity.



He said Ghana's favourable economic and business climate provided several avenues of investment interests which could be developed for the mutual benefit of the two countries.



President Akufo-Addo made the call when the outgoing Spanish Ambassador to Ghana, Ms Maria Jesus Alonso, paid a farewell call on him at the Flagstaff House in Accra yesterday.



Flagship programmes



With the focus to make the country’s economy dependent on partnerships and equity investments, President Akufo-Addo said the government’s flagship policies such as the ‘one-district, one-factory, one-village, one-dam and the planting for food and jobs project were areas of possible investment for Spain's business community.



The President expressed gratitude to Spain for the support it had offered Ghana, particularly in the area of potable water delivery.



He also thanked Spain for providing support in the fight against piracy in the Gulf of Guinea, saying that Spain had a role to play in the security of the West African sub-region.



The President said Ghana and Spain had good economic relations spanning 50 years and added that both countries had a lot to contribute to each other to further boost their ties.



Taking relations higher



In response, Ms Alonso said though she was sad to leave Ghana, she would continue to ensure that the relations and co-operation between the two countries were taken a notch higher.



She gave plaudits to the government’s quest to engage more of the private sector in the quest to bring vibrancy into the economy and said she looked forward to a better economic relationship between Spain and Ghana.



The outgoing envoy pledged to convey the President's request to Spain’s and private sector leaders, to increase their volume of investment in Ghana.



Since 2009, the number of Spanish companies in Ghana has increased from 14 to 46, an indication that more are looking to invest in the country, she said.



Nigerien Ambassador



Earlier, the outgoing Nigerien Ambassador to Ghana, Ms Dan Nana Icha, also called on the President to bid him farewell after a three-year duty tour of Ghana.



She used the opportunity to call for the revival of the joint commission between the two countries for their mutual economic benefit.