UTAG Calls On Chief Justice To Investigate Court Ruling

Professor Avea Nsoh, the Principal of the College of Languages Education, University of Education has appealed to the Chief Justice to investigate a court ruling at the Winneba High Court.



The High Court in Winneba on July 14, ordered Professor Mawutor Avokeh, the Vice Chancellor, and the Chief Finance Officer to hand over to the Pro-Vice Chancellor until a case brought against him was determined.



The two were asked to step aside as per a suit filed by Supi Kofi Kwayera which obtained a declaration dissolving the University’s Governing Council and, as such, rendering the positions of Vice Chancellor and Chief Finance Officer vacant.



As a result of the ruling, the University of Education Winneba branch of the University Teachers Association of Ghana (UTAG) threatened to embark on a strike.



At a press conference organised by members of UTAG, Pof Nsoh said the court’s order must be applied in relation to Act 672 and the University’s statutes.



Prof Nsoh said all attempts to implement the court’s order of July 14, 2017, must be done in a manner that would keep the university’s brand as well as its unity.



He said the University Act stipulated that every member of the Council except the Vice-Chancellor and principals shall hold office for a period of two years and is eligible for re-appointment.



He also stated that the Principal Officers of the University shall consist of the Vice-Chancellor, the Pro Vice-Chancellor, the Registrar, the Finance Officer and the Librarian.



Prof Nsoh said the Act, Statute 6 said where the post of Vice-Chancellor becomes vacant through resignation or death, or any cause which incapacitated him/her in the performance of his/her functions and duties for nine consecutive months, Council shall set in motion the process for identification and appointment of a new Vice-Chancellor.



He added that in any such event, the Pro Vice-Chancellor shall, as determined by Council, act as Vice-Chancellor until a new Vice-Chancellor is appointed.



Prof Nsoh said as a result of the impasse in the University, academic and administrative activities were disabled creating division of sympathies and empathy between Vice-Chancellor and Pro-Vice Chancellor.



He said the 1992 constitution had consciously taken public universities out of the President’s control and that the power to appoint had also been vested in the Councils of universities or tertiary institutions.



He called for unity and urged all to defend the image and history of the university and urged the leadership of the University to undertake to educate the public on issues to avoid distortions.