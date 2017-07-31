Tamale Metro And The Sagnerigu District To Demolish All Buildings On Water Ways

Related Stories The Tamale Metropolitan Assembly has warned that all residents in the metropolis who have their buildings on water ways, would see their structures demolished in the coming days.



The Chief Executive Officer of the Tamale Metropolitan Assembly, Hon. Musah Superior disclosed this to the Media during the Assembly's tour to some affected areas of the Tuesday's floods that took away lives and properties.



Hon Musah Superior lamented on the many houses built on water ways saying, they are the cause of the annual flooding in the metropolis.



Hundreds of residents in the Metropolis were rendered homeless due to an hour long downpour that swept away properties worth thousands of cedis including livestock.



The rains that started around 10:30am claimed the life of a woman who attempted to drive through the flood at Gariba Lodge on the Tamale-Kumasi highway. Two children have also been confirmed dead after being drowned in the floods. Hon. Musah Superior said, areas like Gumbihini and Asawaba will be the worst affected in the demolishing exercise.



He appealed to those who have their houses on the water ways to start relocating before the demolishing starts in six months to come. The Mayor also identified poor drainage systems and the habit of residents dumping refuse into the gutters as other factors leading to the perennial flooding in Tamale and therefore hints of the construction of proper drainage systems.



He added that, some residents were compensated to relocate some years ago but they have since declined to move hence his zeal to ensure all structures on water ways are demolished to reduce the incidence of flooding in the area. He was quick to add that those who were not compensated will however be compensated by the Assembly.