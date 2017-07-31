Goaso Chief Demands Transfer Of Policemen Over ‘Wee’

Related Stories The Paramount Chief of Goaso Traditional Area in the Brong Ahafo Region has called for the immediate transfer of the police personnel in the town, claiming they feel reluctant to arrest youth in the area who engage in smoking and trading of marijuana (wee).



According to Nana Kwasi Bosomprah I, the policemen, most of whom have stayed in Goaso for a long time have developed a strong relationship with the youth of the town, making it difficult for them to arrest the ‘wee’ smokers even though they’re engaged in an illegal activity.



Goaso, which is the Capital of Asunafo North Municipality, has over the years been noted for growing food stuff, especially plantain, but lately, the town is gaining notoriety for a booming marijuana (wee) business, which is ruining the lives of the youth who are heavily intoxicated by the substance.



In an interview with Kasapa News Nana Kwasi Bosomprah noted that there’s a thriving market for Marijuana trading on Wednesday’s in Goas0 which is highly patronized by the youth.



According to him, he’d personally stormed the camps of these ‘wee’ smokers and burnt their facilities, but deviants have reconstructed their camps and doing brisk business in the sale of ‘wee’.



Nana Kwasi Bosomprah added that he’ll not sit aloof and allow the trading of marijuana to tarnish the town’s hard earned reputation.



“Goaso is popular for one thing and that’s the growing of plantain on large scale, we shouldn’t allow our youth to give this town bad publicity with the trading in marijuana".



"We can’t look on for them to ruin their future with their penchant for smoking the banned substance that’s why I want the government to step in immediately to arrest the situation before it gets out of hand. I’ve said there’s no galamsey in Goaso, our version of galamsey (illegal mining) is the smoking of ‘wee’ by a large section of our youth.”



But the Police Commander at Goaso, Ebenezer Larbi told Kasapa News he’s been informed of the situation and his outfit is putting in place measures to deal with the menace.



He admitted that some of the policemen have stayed for more than 10 years in the area and has resulted in some of them compromising on issues due to their relationship with the inhabitants, but added that a regional transfer has been effected which will see most of the police personnel in Goaso being moved elsewhere.