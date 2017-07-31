President Akufo-Addo Woos Spanish Investors To Ghana

Related Stories President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo on Friday called on the Spanish Government to lend support to his government's doable transformation agenda for Ghana.



Promoting Ghana's favourable economic and business climate, the President said there were many areas of investment interest that both countries could work at for the mutual benefit of its peoples and strengthen existing ties.



President Akufo-Addo made the call when the outgoing Spanish Ambassador to Ghana, Maria Jesus Alonso, called at the Flag Staff House in Accra to bid him farewell after a three-year duty tour of the country.



He said with Ghana aiming to make its econony one dependent on partnerships and equity investments, flagship policies like the "One District, One Factory", "One Village, One Dam," and the "Planting for food and Jobs" project were areas of possible investment for Spain's business community.



President Akufo-Addo expressed appreciation to Spain for the numerous support it had extended to Ghana, particularly in the area of potable water delivery.



He thanked Spain for providing support in the fight against piracy in the Gulf of Guinea, saying that Spain had a role to play in the security of the sub-region.



The President said Ghana and Spain had had good economic relations spanning 50 years, adding that both countries had a lot to contribute to each other to further boost ties.



He wished the outgoing Envoy well in her future endeavours and urged her to continue her good work to promote the interest of Ghana.



Madam Alonso said though she was sad to leave Ghana, she would continue to ensure that the relations and cooperation between both nations was taken notches higher.



She was happy that Ghana's government sought to engage more of the private sector in the quest to bring vibrancy into the economy, and said she looked forward to a better economic future between her country and Ghana.



The outgoing envoy pledged to convey the President's request to her government and private sector leaders to increase the volume of investment in Ghana.



Since 2009, the number of Spanish companies in Ghana has swelled from 14 to 46, an indication that more are looking to invest in the country.



Earlier, the outgoing Nigerien Ambassador to Ghana, Madam Dan Nana Icha, also called on the President to bid him farewell after a three-year duty tour.



She called for the revival of the Joint Commission between both countries for their mutual economic benefit.