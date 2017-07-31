GES Sets Up Committee To Probe Forgery Of Documents By Employees

Related Stories The Ghana Education Service (GES) has set-up an investigative committee to probe into alleged forgery of documents and certificates by some employees.



Mr Augustine Karbo, the General Secretary of the Teachers and Educational Workers Union (TEWU) who announced this warned that the Union would not tolerate wrongdoings.



He was addressing members of the Brong-Ahafo Regional branch of the Union at a meeting in Sunyani, which offered opportunity for the members to interact with the national executives on certain developments and the current state of the Union.



Mr Karbo said it was a serious offence for public sector employees to forge documents for promotion, but instead challenged the members of the Union to upgrade themselves to be able to meet the demands of employers and increased productivity at their work places.



He noted that many employees in the formal sector were going through what he described as “modern form of slavery” in work places, adding that should it not be a justification for employees to forge documents.



Mr Karbo entreated members of the Union to concentrate on their jobs, work hard and improve on productivity, as the national executives tackled their problems.



He observed that the surest way to improve on productivity at work places was for the members to upgrade themselves and work hard for good outcomes.



He told the members of the union that the 20 per cent deduction from their monthly salaries were being used to champion the course of the union for their own good, explaining that it was part of their contributions that are being used to pay salaries of union executives.



Mr Karbo reminded them that last year the Union was able to negotiate for 12.5 per cent increment for members, indicating that the Union fought a lot for the additional 11 per cent salary increase effective January 2018.



He advised members of the union to bury their differences and forged ahead in unity so that with the spirit of togetherness they could fight a common cause for improved conditions of service and good welfare.



Mr Peter Lumor, the National President of TEWU, advised the members not to look down on each other, saying in TEWU and unionism every job description is very essential for progress.



He later sworn into office Mr Daniel Ayarna, as the new Regional Chairman of the Union.