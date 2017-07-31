Facebook Girl Killed For Rituals at Kwabenya

Related Stories The Kwabenya Police in Accra have discovered the body of a lady believed to be in her mid twenties with parts of her body allegedly removed for suspected ritual purposes.



The lady, identified by some Facebook friends as Lydia Ama Serwa aka DC Queen and described as a “town girl,” was discovered on Monday, July 24 at about 8:00 am in an uncompleted apartment.



She was reportedly discovered lying naked in a supine position with a red cloth tied around the mouth and with both hands and legs tied with a wire.



Unconfirmed reports say four boys suspected to have carried out the act had been arrested.



The suspects, who are said to be ‘Sakawa’ boys, according to adomfmonline, are James Opoku, Yusif Ahmed, Akwasi Addae and Muhammed Abdul-Sadeek.



They are currently in police custody assisting in investigations.



DC Queen, according to friends, was last seen hanging out at night at Just Touch Pub, where she was jamming with some friends on July 23, 2017.



While taking some bottles of drinks at a table, the friends reportedly said DC Queen received a call on her mobile phone after which she told them that she was hungry and was going to buy some Indomie for supper.



The friends said they waited for her, but did not come back and so they left the pub only to hear the news of her death the following day.



Some of her friends, after receiving the news, took to Facebook advising ladies to let the death of their beloved DC Queen serve as a lesson to them and desist from night hangouts.



When contacted, ASP Efia Tenge, the Public Relations Officer (PRO) of the Accra Regional Police Command, confirmed the crime to DAILY GUIDE.



According to her, on Monday, July 24, 2017, at about 8am, the police received news of an unidentified female adult in her mid twenties lying dead behind an uncompleted building at Kwabenya.



Several marks of assault were found at her back when personnel conducted an inspection.



She said the deceased had her hands and legs tied with an electric cable, indicating that she might have been killed and dumped inside the building by the assailants.



She stressed that no part of her body was removed as being speculated by friends of the deceased.



She also had a tattoo with inscription, “still getting paid,” on her left arm.



According to the PRO, the body had been deposited at the Police Hospital pending autopsy while efforts were being made to contact the family.