Ankaase: Woman Beheads Daughter, 4

Related Stories A 45-year-old woman, Akosua Agyeiwaa has allegedly beheaded her 4-year-old daughter at Ankaase in the Bosome-Freho district of the Ashanti Region.



The incident occurred on Sunday, July 30, 2017 in her room where she was found lying unconscious alongside her unresponsive three-month old baby.



The Assembly member for Ankaase Electoral Area, Charlon Mensah told the host of Kumasi Morning Show, Nana Kwadwo Jantuah on Kumasi 104.1 FM on Monday July 31 that the woman attempted poisoning herself and the baby after slitting the little girl's throat.



However, no poison was found in her room.



Ms Mensah also said the suspect was found to have burnt some clothes in her room.



It is not clear whether or not the suspect is suffering from a mental illness.



The suspect and her three-month old baby have been admitted at the Komfo Anokye Teaching hospital for treatment.





