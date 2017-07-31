Amewu Freezes Sale Of State Lands

Related Stories The Lands and Natural Resources Minister, John Peter Amewu, says that the indiscriminate and aggressive disposal of state and government lands for private use across the country will no longer be tolerated.



According to him, the country depends heavily on land to execute projects to ensure socio-economic development.



Mr. Amewu said this when he inaugurated the newly constituted Volta Regional Lands Commission in Ho.



To this end, he directed officials of the Land Commission across the country to halt the sale of state lands with immediate effect.



He reiterated government’s resolve to eradicate poverty and unemployment through the ‘One District One Factory’ and the Planting for Food and Jobs,’ adding that the projects would be executed on lands, and that adequate steps would therefore be taken to protect all government lands across the country.



“The practice where a few politicians, political parties, people, who consider themselves rich, fight and grab government lands, shall no longer continue under President Nana Akufo-Addo.



The past is gone and we are in a new era where democratic practices will need to direct the citizens that we are really taking good care of their resources,” the minister warned.



Protect Government Lands



The 30-member Commission, led by Mama Dzidoasi, is expected, among others, to manage public lands and other lands vested in the President by the constitution on behalf of government.



The Lands and Natural Resources Minister tasked the Commission to adopt sustainable policies to curb the indiscipline that has characterized the land tenure regime in the region over the years to promote investment for the ultimate benefit of all Ghanaians.



Compensations



Mr. Amewu also charged the Commission to ensure due diligence to address the concerns of aggrieved land owners, who have not been paid compensation after the State acquired the lands.



“In addressing these concerns, the Regional Lands Commission, is expected to take strong measures to curb the activities of quack surveyors in the region, whose work encourages conflicts over land ownership resulting in delays in the payment of compensations,” he added.



The Volta Regional Minister, Dr. Archibald Letsa, who is championing the fight against indiscriminate disposal of government lands to private individuals in the region, tasked the Commission to take rigorous steps to address challenges facing land administration in the area.



Chairperson of the newly-constituted Volta Regional Lands Commission, Mama Dzidoasi, called on the members of the Commission to be truthful and fearless in the discharge of their duties to protect the integrity of the Commission.



She pledged to work in partnership with the various Municipal and District Assemblies to carry out an inventory of State acquired and occupied lands to ensure the execution of government’s infrastructural projects.