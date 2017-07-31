Kwahumanhene Daasebre Akuamoah Agyepong II Calls On His Subjects To Unite To Develop Kwahu

Related Stories The newly installed Kwahumanhene Daasebre Akuamoah Agyepong II, on the day of his outdooring ceremony has called on the people of Kwahu Traditional Area to join forces and unite to enable them develop the area.



He has again called on those who fled Kwahu Abene, the traditional capital of Kwahu, due to some chieftaincy misunderstandings, to return home and steer the wheel of development in the area.



Daasebre Akuamoah Agyapong II stated this at Kwahu Abene last Saturday on the occasion of his outdooring as the new Omanhene of Kwahu Traditional Area, pledging an open- door policy and positive ideas from groups and individuals towards the development of Kwahu.



“As you all can see, this place is peaceful; there is no more fighting going on here and so those who have fled due to some chieftaincy disputes can now return home because we have a lot of work to do for our people and also to develop Kwahuman”, Daasebre Akuamoah Agyapong II appealed.



He therefore urged the people to bury their differences and see themselves as one people with a common destiny.



On his part, the Adontenhene of Kwahu, Nana Asiedu Agyemang lll, commended the kingmakers of Abene for the peaceful manner they went about during the chief's installation despite initial setbacks and hoped such co- operation and peace would continue.



He appealed to businessmen and women to join their resources to assist the new chief to enable him develop and enhance chieftaincy in Kwahu; also pledging Nananom's support to the new chief at all times.



The Queen mother of Kwahu, Nana Ama Gyemfua II, thanked all those who assisted and stood by the kingmakers during the trying times and urged them to continue co-operating at all times.



The outdooring ceremony of Daasebre Akuamoah Agyepong II brought together all the chiefs in Kwahu, a council of state member Paa Kofi Ansong, business community, groups and individuals.



The new Kwahuman Hene is known in private life as Mr Eugene Kwasi Asante Boadi. He is married with two kids and an old student of St Peter's SHS, Kwahu Nkwatia.



He holds an MBA in Finance and Investment Banking from Lincoln University California USA, A BSc in Administration (Accounting Option) from the University of Ghana Business School. He is a member of the Association of Charted Accountants (ACCA, UK) and Project Management Professional (PMP), Awaiting Certification and belongs to other professional bodies.