Operation Vanguard Is Not To Intimidate Communities - IGP

Related Stories The Inspector General of Police (IGP), David Asante Apeatu says the deployment of a National Anti-Galamsey Task Force is not to intimidate citizens but to stop the unacceptable behaviour of illegal mining which is destroying the environment.



In an address today at a ceremony to launch the task force code-named, "Operation Vanguard", the IGP assured that its members have received requisite training to accomplish the task.



"The leadership of this joint effort can assure the nation that it has prepared the officers for this unique task, the IGP said.



"Honourable ministers, I want to assure the communities we will be deploying that, everyone should be free to go about his or her normal duties.



"The deployment is not a force to intimidate anybody but rather a force to stop unacceptable behaviour that we all as citizens abhor.



"I will like to thank the government for this bold effort to save our land, forests and water resources".



The IGP said he was confident that the multi-targeted approach adopted by Operation Vanguard will end galamsey.



Four hundred security men drawn from the Ghana Police Service and the Ghana Army are expected to be deployed to counter the activities of illegal miners as part of Operation Vanguard in the Ashanti, Western and Eastern regions.