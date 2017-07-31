Afeku Charges NPP Supporters

Related Stories The Member of Parliament (MP) for Evalue-Ajomoro-Gwira and Minister of Tourism and Creative Arts, Catherine Abelema Afeku, was the toast of most party faithful at the Western Regional delegates’ conference of the New Patriotic Party (NPP) held in Takoradi on Friday.



The Minister was showered with praises by NPP members at the conference, particularly those from the grassroots, when she entreated fellow MPs, MMDCEs and ministers of state from the region to make time for their party executives, particularly those at the polling station level.



According to Afeku, it was through the vigorous campaign of the polling station executives with little resources that ensured the NPP’s victory in the last general election.



“And so why do you tell your party executives to book appointment before they could see you as an MP, MCE or a minister? During the campaign time did you ask them to book appointment before they could see you?” she quizzed.



She continued, “If they ask for jobs why do you tell them to bring their certificates? Did you ask for their certificates when you needed their services during the campaign time?” Let us remember where we came from. We were in darkness for eight years and if we don’t want to go back, then we should respect our polling station executives," she cautioned.



Ms Afeku aka Nzema Yaa Asantewa, suggested that “since we don’t change a winning team, all polling station executives must be maintained to also enjoy some benefits. I am of the opinion that the polling station executives should be allowed to take charge of school feeding programme and social interventions by the government," she stressed.



The statement by Ms Afeku was greeted with loud applause from majority of the NPP supporters who could not help but move from where they were sitting to greet the MP for voicing out some of their concerns.



Speaking to DAILY GUIDE, one of the party’s supporters remarked, “I salute the Evalue-Ajomoro-Gwira MP for speaking the truth. In fact, she has revealed some of the things that are going on, and I hope those concerned will listen.”



