Prez Akufo Addo Leaves For Nigeria Tomorrow

Related Stories President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo will tomorrow 1st August, 2017 leave for Nigeria on an official visit.



He is invited by the Acting President (Vice President) of Nigeria H.E. Prof. Yemi Osinbajo as a special guest of honour at the graduation ceremony of the Nigeria's National Defence college.



Eugene Arhin, Communication's Director at the Presidency who disclosed this in an interview on Okay FM's morning show, Ade Akye Abia, Monday, disclosed that the President will return the same day; after the event.





