Resort To Home Settlement Of Conflict; Not Court - Prof. Yankah Tells UEW Council

Minister of State in charge of Tertiary Education, Professor Kwesi Yankah has advised the University of Education Winneba (UEW) Council to exercise discretion and not resort to court action in the issue confronting the institution.



He called on the Council to resolve the issue amicably.



"I know from experience that it has not been easy especially combining academic work with unavoidable family and other social responsibilities. To many of us, it is the absence time management that has led to our low productive live," he said.



The Minster explained that the demand for tertiary education grows, and it becomes increasingly challenging for Universities to cope with the numbers of qualified applicants on their campuses.



"That's why the government is closely monitoring the outcomes of distance learning in the University. Which is why the Free SHS policy also has an issue that the inter-links social justice and development," he noted.



Mr. Yankah made this known on the occasion of the 2nd session of the 21st Congregation of the University of Education Winneba.



He further stated that over the years the University has produced a significant number of professional educators in the country and across the West Africa.



"This government fully support the idea of producing professional teachers in the country, and has hence re-introduced the teacher training allowance that was halted by the previous government," the Minister added.



He also called on the University Teachers Association of Ghana (UTAG) to calm down the situation.



"The NPP government led by His Excellency Nana Akufo-Addo will not let you (UTAG) down in effort to restore the amenities and welfare packages. We would like to see a United and formidable UTAG that is ready to dialogue on this and related issues," he said.