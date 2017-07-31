Nobody Will Lose Their Jobs - UEW Council Chairman Assures Staff

Related Stories The Chairman of the governing council of the University of Education, Winneba, Prof. Emmanuel Nicholas Abakah has said that, rumors that the newly appointed staff of the university will lose their jobs is an absolute, malicious, trumped -up story and absolute cock and bull story which no one should believe it.



Prof. Abakah, stated that, the governing council has duly ratified all certificates, diplomas and degrees awarded which required the ratification of the governing council from 1st September,2013 to 28th june,2016.



According to him, it should be possible to inform the Ghanaian public that all staff promotions which required the ratification of the governing council plus all convocation elections like appointments which erquired the ratification of the defunct governing council which have been equally ratified by the governing council.



"I want to assure the nation that the university remains committed to its mandate to train competent professional teachers for all level of education as well as conduct research, disseminate, knowledge and contribute to educational policy and development," he stressed.



He urged that, the university will continue to uphold its integrity and strong commitment to its corporate social responsibilities within the communities to operate and the country as large.



Prof. Abakah made this on the occasion of the 2nd session of the 21st congregation of the University of Education, Winneba.



In his speech the Acting Vice Chancellor of the university of education Rev. Prof. Anthony Afful- Broni said a total of 10,587 students were graduating from the university at various levels, which comprises 6,644 and 3,943 graduands from the Northern and Southern sectors respectively.



In terms of award categorization, the total figure is made up of 904 Postgraduate, 6008 Bachelor's degrees and 3,675 diploma awards.



Prof. Afful Broni urged the graduands to undertake its mandate to contribute to educational policy and development and to see as critical human resource that will propel and also to showcase the contribution to educational development in Ghana



"Your abilities and competencies acquired should enable you to discharge your professional obligation to set standard in the teaching profession such as lesson preparation, choice of instructional media, punctuality, innovativeness and desire to help struggling students, and also urge you to exhibit professionalism in the conduct of your occupation," Rev. Prof. Anthony Afful- Broni said.



He appeal to them to be motivated by the desire to work for the common good of mankind instead of individual concerns by enthusiastically accepting possible posting to areas where there is greater need of their services as teachers.