Consult Council Of State In Passing Laws - Okudzeto

Related Stories Parliament must find ways of consulting with the Council of State in passing laws in the country, a member of the president’s advisory body has suggested.



Speaking on Monday, July 31, during a courtesy call on Speaker Professor Mike Ocquaye, a member of the council, Sam Okudzeto called on parliament to ensure that the council is involved in such processes before bills are passed by the House.



“We thought that we can all meet and think it [bill] through as to how and what process we can lay it out through dialogue which we think is very important.



“Assuming parliament passes a law and the president does not accent to it by the constitutional process, that will be referred to the Council of State and on what basis is the Council going to take decisions on that matter when we don’t know?” he questioned.