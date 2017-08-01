Diaspora Students Can Do Their National Service In Ghana

Related Stories The Director of Diaspora Relations at the Office of the President in Ghana has promised a warm welcome to all Ghanaian students in the Diaspora who would choose to do their national service or internship in Ghana.



He argued that many Ghanaians born outside Ghana have less or no work experience with their mother land.



Subsequently, such energetic and vibrant young population of Ghanaians outside Ghana are not motivated to be part of what goes on back home in Ghana.



Mr. Ababio added that as a means of motivation by the government of Ghana, it has been suggested that the students' project related services in Ghana would be competitive for an enviable prestigious presidential award in Ghana!



These revelations were made by the Director when he delivered a speech at the launching of the Ghanaian Canadian Chamber of Commerce (GCCC) and the Diaspora Engagement Think Tank (DETT) by the Ghanaian-Canadian Association of Ontario (GCAO) at the Hilton Hotel in Toronto on July 29, 2017.



Other dignitaries present at the launching included MPs, doctors, lawyers and friends of Ghana such as Hon. Ahmed Hussen who is Canada's Federal Minister of Immigration, Refugees and Citizenship



The theme for the function was: “Breaking Barriers Through Business, Innovation and Service”



The GCCC is a non-profit, voluntary organization based in Toronto Canada, that supports professionals and the business community seeking to invest in Ghana or engage in business with Ghanaians through networking, partnership and education.



It is to build capacity, stimulate interest and create numerous opportunities for Ghanaians in Canada in the area of business.



The GCAO encourages all Ghanaian businesses licensed in Canada to register as members of the Chamberh of Commerce and be part of the “Think Tank”.



The DETT or "Think Tank" is a bank of skill workers and professionals who support or initiate programs to move the Ghanaian community in Canada forward.