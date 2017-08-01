We Depend On Galamsey To Survive – Illegal Miners

Related Stories Illegal miners at Konongo in the Ashanti Region have expressed great disappointment in President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo and his government for trying to stop their main source of livelihood (which is galamsey) by deploying about 400 joint military and police personnel to all galamsey areas.



According to them since there are no jobs in the country, the only job currently available to them is galamsey and that is what they depend on to survive in order to cater for their family.



Speaking in an exclusive interview on JoyNews, the illegal miners emphasised that they voted purposely for President Akufo-Addo to help save the galamsey business by boosting it but not to rather collapse it for them.



“The livelihood in Konongo is galamsey, and we voted for the President because of galamsey so he can help us. He came to Konongo to promise us that he will boost our business for us but not collapse it. We have evidence to prove our case. Then he suddenly comes out bringing soldiers to close down our business. We’ve done nothing wrong, we live in galamsey and we depend on galamsey to survive. The source of livelihood for Konongo is galamsey so if you collapse it what will our wives and children feed on”, an illegal miner wondered.



On Monday, July 31, a joint military and police personnel of about 400 were gathered at Burma Camp in Accra to be deployed to the Ashanti, Eastern and Western Regions for the first phase of the military involvement in the fight against the menace.



Meanwhile, Minister of Lands and Natural Resources, Mr. John Peter Amewu speaking with the media at the launch of the joint galamsey task force coded “Operation Vanguard” assured Ghanaians that despite the readiness of government to fight illegal mining due to its distraction to the environment, the Akufo-Addo led administration is not against mining but the methodology employed by some miners is wrong thus destroying farmlands and water bodies.



But the galamseyers have denied reports of destroying water bodies in the country due to their illegal acts. They claim they are not responsible for the act and shouldn’t be blamed for it.



The Finance Minister during a mid-year review budget presentation in Parliament announced that over 500,000 jobs will be created for the youth who are being stopped from the illegal mining business.



He indicated that job opportunities will be created in the oil palm plantation sector.