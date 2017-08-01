Millison Narh Retires From BoG

Millison Narh Related Stories First Deputy Governor of the Bank of Ghana (BoG) Millison Narh has retired from the Central Bank.



A statement issued by Benard Otabil, Director of Communications at the Central Bank said, Mr Narh made the announcement when he paid a courtesy call on President Nana Akufo-Addo Monday July 31.



According to the statement, the Mr Akufo-Addo thanked Mr Narh for his years of service to the country and wished him well on his retirement.



He was appointed on July 20, 2009, and was later appointed first Deputy Governor on July 21, 2013. Source: classfmonline.com