Don’t Spare Illegal Miners – Chinese Ambassador

Related Stories Sun Boahong, the Chinese Ambassador to Ghana, has urged the government to take all the necessary steps to arrest and prosecute any Chinese national who engages in illegal mining, popularly known as galamsey, to destroy water bodies and farmlands.



The fight against galamsey – an occupation which has been dominated by foreigners, mostly Chinese – has intensified since the New Patriotic Party (NPP) took over power, with the backing of a coalition formed by a section of the Ghanaian media.



During a courtesy call on the Okyenhene, Osagyefuo Amoatia Ofori Panin at Ofori Panin Fie, Kyebi, in the East Akim municipality of the Eastern Region on Monday, Ambassador Sun Boahong urged the government to adopt all legal means possible in fighting illegal mining.



According to her, “We are in support of the Ghanaian government’s efforts to end illegal mining. We will educate our citizens and corporate entities to abide by the laws and regulations of Ghana; and to conduct business lawfully and honestly…”



The envoy appealed to the media to take an objective and impartial stance on the issue of illegal mining and also take into consideration the Chinese government`s support of the battle against galamsey.



The Akufo-Addo government has resolved to end galamsey which is destroying water bodies, forests, and farms. The crusade is being led by Lands and Natural Resources Minister, John Peter Amewu.



The Chinese Embassy, through the China Traders’ Chamber of Commerce in Ghana, donated 40 bags of rice, 20 cartons of Frytol oil, 50 cartons of Sardines, Tuna chunks, corned beef, 1,240 pairs of men’s shoes, 180 pairs of ladies’ slippers, 600 pairs of children’s shoes, sunflowers, note books, pens, stationery, school bags, football, blankets, underwear and socks to the Okyeman Traditional Council to be shared among members of the commuty and farmers in the surrounding villages.



Sun Boahong, who was happy to be received in President Akufo-Addo`s hometown, said that the decision by the Chinese embassy to undertake such move was to strengthen the friendship between the two countries.



She hinted that China was going to establish a bamboo processing factory and demonstration centre in the Eastern Region to create jobs for the teeming youth, in line with the government’s ‘One District, One Factory` programme.



The Okyenhene, who doubles as the President of the Regional House of Chiefs, expressed gratitude to the Chinese government’s support and strengthening of cooperation between the two countries since the era of the late Dr. Kwame Nkramah, the first President of Ghana.