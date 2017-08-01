55,000 Teachers Paid Arrears – GNAT

Related Stories David Ofori Acheampong, General Secretary of the Ghana National Association of Teachers (GNAT), has revealed that over 55,000 teachers across the country out of 117,000 have been paid their salary and promotional arrears by the government.



According to him, plans are far advanced to ensure that the rest of the unpaid teachers get theirs, too.



Speaking in an interview with Chief Jerry Forson, host of Ghana Yensom on Accra100.5FM on Tuesday, 1 August, Mr Acheampong said the leadership of GNAT will be meeting with officials of the Ministry of Finance on Thursday, 3 August to discuss the payment plans for the remaining teachers.



He said: “We started working on the arrears last year and this coming Thursday the leadership of GNAT will be meeting the Ministry of Finance to discuss the remaining arrears, and, so, we are appealing to the teachers who have not been paid to be patient.



“We will have a meeting with the Finance Minister and know the payment schedule and let the teachers also know how they are going to be paid.”