Bole Police Parade Robbers For Identification

The Bole Police Commander, ASP Azuma, said the suspected armed robbers were picked up from their various hideouts upon a tip-off.



According to him, they paraded the suspects for people, who were victims on the Sawla-Bole -Bamboi Highway, to identify them.



He, however, explained that the suspected robbers would continue to be in police custody for further investigations if the victim fail to identify them.



The Bole and the Sawla-Tuna-Kalba Districts of the Northern Region are said to be among the most terrorized area in the country where a lot of people suffer from robbery attacks.



After the parade, eight suspects were identified as armed robbers, most of whom, are believed to be in their early twenties and Fulanis.



The Northern Regional Crime Officer DSP John Anani, indicated that one of the armed robbers was arrested after a tip-off by some community members in the Sawla District, who assisted the police to arrest the other eight.



DSP John Anani stated that the suspects would be processed for court after police investigations.



He urged the public to feed the police with information on the activities of criminals to help maintain law and order.