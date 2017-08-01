Liquidator To Meet Brong Ahafo Regional Minister Over DKM Payment

Related Stories The official Liquidator of DKM micro-finance, Jemima Oware, will soon hold talks with the Brong Ahafo Regional Minister, Kwaku Asomah Cheremeh, on the liquidation process on DKM and other related issues concerning the liquidation process.



The letter from the liquidator, which was received on 21st July,2017 by the Minister, said discussions on the Liquidation process with the Brong Ahafo Regional Minister, will take place in the third week of August.



This follows the Minister’s request to invite the liquidator for discussions on the liquidation process on DKM after the affected customers petitioned his office over their loses.



The letter said 80% of the creditors whose claims are less than GHc 10,000 have been paid in the ongoing payment process at GCB Bank.



He also revealed that, "Price Water Coopers, our auditors have almost completed the compilation of creditors whose claims were beyond GHc 10,000.00 to be structured into categories for negotiation, whereupon a dividend shall be declared and payment effected."



"It is important to state that through our forensic audit of DKM, it was realized that some creditors did not have their names on the database of the company and or in the accounting books, but have in their custody receipts issued by the company. And it is such category of creditors who have not received any payment at all since the exercise commenced.



"These categories of persons shall be dealt with after completing payment to those whose names are in the database and in the books and also subject to the availability of resources then," the letter added.