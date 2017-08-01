Kumchacha Calls For The Arrest of Mensa Otabil And Ashimolowo

Related Stories Even though seed sowing are not forced on believers by head pastors, the leader of the Heaven’s Gate Ministry International, Nicholas Osei popularly known as ‘Kumchacha’ has called for the arrest of one of Ghana’s respectable preacher, Dr Mensa Otabil.



According to Kumchacha, the Founder of the International Central Gospel Church (ICGC), Pastor Dr Mensa Otabil must be arrested and charged with fraud for asking his followers to donate offerings as high as $5,000.



He explained that Pastor Otabil, together with colleague Nigerian UK based Pastor, Matthew Ashimolowo did not act based on the directives of the Bible by demanding from their followers such hefty amounts as seed sowing during their recent mega Christians gathering dubbed ‘Greater Works’.



Speaking on NEAT FM’s morning show ‘Ghana Montie’ Kumchacha tagged the two pastors as “419” leaders.



He noted that such a request, in the name of ‘seed sowing’, constitutes fraud and has called for both men of God to be arrested by the Bureau for National Investigations (BNI).



“If you look at what Pastors Dr Mensa Otabil and Matthew Ashimolowo did was a total business. What they did was fraud so they should be arrested by the BNI,” he told host Kwesi Aboagye.