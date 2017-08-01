FOCOS To Honor Georgina & Michael Bloomberg At 10th Annual NY Gala

Related Stories The Foundation of Orthopedics and Complex Spine (FOCOS) announced today that philanthropist, equestrian and author Georgina Bloomberg and her father, former 3-term New York City Mayor and philanthropist Michael Bloomberg, will be honored at the organization’s 10th Annual New York Gala on September 18, 2017 at the Mandarin Hotel.



FOCOS is honoring the Bloombergs to celebrate the depth and reach of their longtime commitment to helping others in need, public health and a variety of other essential causes including animal rights, the environment, the arts, government innovation and education.



FOCOS’s mission is to provide comprehensive, affordable orthopedic care to those who would not otherwise have access to such treatment.



Michael and Georgina Bloomberg are devoted philanthropist for important causes both within the United States and abroad.



Michael Bloomberg founded the New York City based Bloomberg Philanthropies and has pledged to donate the majority of his wealth to charity. He is a three-term Mayor of New York City.



“No one should have to suffer from debilitating back and spinal conditions when treatment is possible, and the Foundation of Orthopedics and Complex Spine does inspiring work that is changing lives. Georgina and are I honored to receive this award and glad to support such an important cause,” Mr. Bloomberg said.





“After a long history of back pain due to a condition I was born with, Dr. Boachie was able to correct my condition and change my life. I chose him not only for his reputation in the medical world but for the kind and generous person he was. I had a great deal of respect for his commitment to giving back and remembering where he came from,” his wife added.



“I knew immediately that I wanted to support him in his efforts to help others and give them the same pain-free existence that he was able to give me. It’s an honor to have had him as my surgeon but an even bigger honor to be a part of the great work he is doing in Ghana through FOCOS.”



The 10th Annual New York FOCOS Gala will highlight the many success of the organization over the past 19 years of work while also sharing our path forward towards sustaining our ability to provide life-saving treatment to patients from across the globe.



“We are elated to celebrate the incredibly important and far-reaching philanthropic work of Michael Bloomberg and his daughter Georgina Bloomberg, whose commitment to the welfare of people changes lives each and every day,” said Dr. Oheneba Boachie-Adjei, world renowned orthopedic surgeon and President and Founder of FOCOS.



“In addition to many other vital causes, we want to recognize the Bloomberg’s for helping us make possible the opening of FOCOS Hospital with state of the art facilities including the Bloomberg Pavilion, the center of financial and administrative operations for our hospital.”



For more information about FOCOS and the 2017 Gala, visit www.orthofocos.org. And for more information about FOCOS Orthopedic Hospital visit www.focoshospitalgh.com.



ABOUT FOCOS



The Foundation of Orthopedics and Complex Spine (FOCOS) is an organization launched in the United States in 1998.



The cases we treat are among some of the most severe in the world—many that no other team of surgeons would dare touch. With the support of our dedicated staff and volunteers and generous donors and partners, we are transforming the lives of patients throughout Africa and the world.



FOCOS has operations in the United States and Ghana. Our US operations provide funding and operational support to our Orthopedic Hospital, an ultra-modern 50-bed specialty facility providing services to adult and pediatric patients in need of orthopedic care.



Specializing in complex spine and joint replacement surgeries,the FOCOS Hospital is fully accredited to operate both inpatient and outpatient departments



