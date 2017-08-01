Interns At Tigo Provide Creative Solutions On Innovation Day

Related Stories Sixty interns currently taking part in the Tigo Internship Programme (TIP), on Innovation Day came together with creative and fresh solutions that would improve various processes within the business.



Innovation Day is a day set aside by the telecom operator for all summer interns to share their ideas and solutions with employees including management.



It was fiercely competitive as the interns teamed up based on the departments they have working in, namely Technology, Commercial, Sales, Tigo Business and Corporate Affairs.



The winning project, a process improvement solution for Tigo Business provided tailor-made service-on-demand internet connectivity for SMEs and SoHos. The solution would greatly improve the efficiency of Tigo Business.



The presentation by the interns from Tigo Business received rave reviews from the panel of judges which was made up of some members from the Tigo Ghana leadership team including the CEO, Roshi Motman.



As their prize package, they each received a brand-new phone and branded souvenirs. Tigo will also arrange with the Ghana National Service Scheme to have them posted to Tigo after they have successfully completed their programmes in their respective Universities.



The Human Resource Director for Tigo, Beryl Hammond-Appiah was impressed by the presentations from the various teams. “Having worked in the business for a few weeks we wanted our interns to think broadly and also develop some game-changing solutions which could either address a problem or improve on our existing processes. I am very happy with the levels of commitment, team work and creativity shown by this batch of interns,” she said.



She said several of the innovations would be adopted by the business and rolled out over the next few months.