Mahama Arrives In Nairobi To Observe Kenya’s Elections

Former President John Mahama has arrived in Nairobi to observe Kenya's elections scheduled for next Tuesday.



He is a part of a 15-member observer mission deployed by The Commonwealth to observe the elections which will see Kenyans elect their next president, lawmakers and local representatives.



It is the sixth presidential election since the country of more than 45 million people embraced a multiparty democratic system in 1992. The Commonwealth Observers held a meeting Tuesday and are set to meet with some key stakeholders in the critical election.



“…We’re poised for some busy days beginning tomorrow…Praying for a successful & peaceful election,” President Mahama tweeted Tuesday.



Ahead of the August 8 elections, Chris Msando, the election board’s head of information, communication and technology, was monday found tortured to died, officials told journalists.



“There’s no doubt that he was tortured and murdered,” Wafula Chebukati, the chair of the Independent Electoral and Boundaries Commission, told journalists outside the City Mortuary.



“The only issue is who killed him and why … I demand from the government that they provide security for all members of the IEBC for them to give Kenya free and fair elections.”