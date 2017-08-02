Participate In Town Hall Meetings - Mustapha Hamid To Ghanaians

Related Stories The Minister for Information, Mustapha Hamid has charged Ghanaians to actively participate in the just launched Town Hall Meetings to bring their concerns and contributions to the forth for the building of the country.



Addressing participants at the launch of the programme, Town Hall Meetings to be replicated in the 116 MMDAs across the country, Mr. Hamid said nation building is not the responsibility of only ministers, MPs and MMDCEs, but the ordinary Ghanaian who has first hand information on the happenings in their localities, asking them to meet their representative and tell them their problems and suggestions as a way of being part of the governance system.



He noted that governance is not about speaking the Queen's language but rather the input of everybody, emphasizing the ministry's resolve to sustain and replicate the programme across the country irrespective of one's educational potential or language barrier in order to bring every Ghanaian onboard in governing the country.



This according to him will put public office holders on their toes since they know they are answerable to the people at such a programme.



Mustapha Hamid seized the opportunity to call for attitudinal change among Ghanaians in the upkeep of their surroundings.



According to him, the indiscriminate littering and dumping of refuse where drains are joked resulting in flooding of people's homes compelling the government to spend huge sums of



The Minister for Local Government and Rural Development, Hajia Alima Mahama on her part also charged the MMDAs to recognize the work of the Unit Committee since they are the foundation of the various assemblies.



She noted that they are responsible for among other things, planning and revenue mobilization, asking the MMDAs to give them a chunk of the revenue to enhance their work.