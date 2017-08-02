Auditor-General To Disclose Sanctions On Corrupt Officials

The Auditor-General, Daniel Domelevo Related Stories The Auditor-General Daniel Domelevo has will today Wednesday, August 2, hold a press conference to reveal sanctions proffered to government officials who have misappropriated state resources.



“We want to give an update to fellow Ghanaians through the media on the status of implementing disallowances and surcharges as prescribed by the constitution and recently pronounced by the Supreme Court of Ghana,” Domelevo told Joy News.



The decision comes after the Supreme Court in June this year ordered the Auditor-General to recover all state funds which have been misappropriated by individuals.



The judgment by the seven-member panel said the order affected both public officials and private individuals found to have looted state coffers.



Per the court’s order, the Auditor-General must surcharge any individual who is found to have expended public funds unlawfully.



The Supreme Court further ordered the government’s prosecution arm, the Attorney-General’s Department, to ensure the enforcement of the orders by initiating a criminal prosecution when necessary.



Already, the Auditor-General has the mandate, under Article 187 Clause 7 (b) of the 1992 Constitution, to surcharge individuals found to have used public money unlawfully.