‘Aborbi’ More Expensive Than Lands In Volta Region -- Amewu Laments

Related Stories Lands and Natural Resources Minister, John Peter Amewu, has fingered land ownership disputes as contributing to the challenges of socio-economic development of the Volta Region.



He said businesses in the region are among the most frustrated due to protracted land ownership disputes.



Mr Amewu made the comment during the inauguration of the Volta Regional Lands Commission at Ho, Friday



According to the minister, lands in the Volta Region are being disposed of like dried anchovies (known locally as Keta School Boys or Aborbi) far exceeds the cost of lands because of private and political interests.



He has however urged the members of the newly inaugurated members of the Lands Commission to ensure issues of lands in the region are treated with urgency.



Volta Region Minister, Dr. Archibald Letsa, who chaired the event urged the Commission to deliver on its mandate.



The Chairperson for the new Commission, Mama Dzidoasi, Queen mother of Gbi Abansi, Hohoe pledged her commitment to making sure everything is done in accordance with procedure.



One of the members of the newly inaugurated Commission, a quantity surveyor and a parliamentary aspirant in the South Tongu District, Maxwell Lukuto, on behalf of his colleagues pledged to make sure that the Commission delivers.