Respect Power - Joe Ghartey

Related Stories Railways Development Minister Joe Ghartey has cautioned members of the New Patriotic Party (NPP) who occupy positions of authority to avoid abusing the power given to them.



He observed that the NPP risks losing power in 2020 if the mandate given to the party is not treated with the respect it deserves.



“Power is something that you have to respect, if you don’t respect power, power will leave you,” Mr Ghartey, who is Member of Parliament for Essikado-Ketan, cautioned in his address to party faithful in Takoradi at the Western Regional NPP Delegates’ Conference.

“I keep telling my colleagues who have gotten positions after NPP won power to always remember where we came from,” he stressed.



Mr Ghartey added that leadership must be humble in all their dealings, keeping in mind that they have been given positions in order to serve citizens.

“Don’t let us forget that we spent eight years in opposition, the people of Ghana spent eight years suffering,” he noted as he highlighted the need for unity within the NPP.



“We should unite in purpose behind our President, Nana Akufo-Addo and God bless our CEOs, Ministers and MPs because if they are not there we don’t also exist,” he said