We’ll Resist Any Attempt To Force Mandatory Towing Levy On Us – COPEC

Executive Secretary of the Chamber of Petroleum Consumers (COPEC), Duncan Amoah has called on government to halt the imminent implementation of the "unpopular policy" by the National Road Safety Commission, else they will stage a demonstration against the mandatory towing fee.



There was a public outcry in June this year in relation to the implementation of the policy compelling Parliament to refer the Legislative Instrument to the Committee on Roads and Transport of the House.



The Committee after scrutinizing the policy said it was satisfied with the content of the bill which is expected to commence on 1 September 2017.



But Mr. Amoah has in an interview with Fiifi Banson on Anopa Kasapa on Kasapa 102.5 FM criticized Parliament for approving the controversial mandatory road safety levy, insisting his outfit, COPEC will resist any attempt to force the policy down the throat of the motoring public without recourse to relevant stakeholders.



“In as much as the Chamber agrees with the need to expedite the removal or towing of cars which have broken down on our various roads, we believe there is the need to completely revise this impending policy,” he said.



According to him, none of the alternatives that stakeholders put forth has been packaged into anything to revise the law, hence their planned action against it’s implementation.



For him, it is irrational for the legislature to consider what the state stands to lose if it decides to abrogate the arrangement with Road Safety Management Services Limited to the detriment of the good of Ghanaians.