GBA Honours Georgina Wood

Former Chief Justice (CJ), Georgina Theodora Wood, has been honoured for her sterling performance and service to the nation.



Dubbed, ‘Legal Profession Lifetime Achievement Award,’ it was conferred on her by the Ghana Bar Association (GBA) at a dinner dance in Accra Monday evening.



On the occasion, President Akufo-Addo, who is a member of the GBA, advised members of the legal profession to emulate the exemplary leadership qualities of Madam Georgina Wood and her efforts at building confidence in the Judiciary.



He applauded the immediate past CJ for her honest, dedicated and distinguished service to the nation over the years.



For him, celebrating the woman and her achievements was a collective appreciation of her works by Ghanaians.



President Akufo-Addo stressed the fact that the former CJ had acquitted herself well by salvaging the image of the judiciary during the challenging times when that arm of government came under public scrutiny in the infamous scandal in which journalist, Anas Aremeyaw Anas exposed corruption that had engulfed the bench.



In that regard, the president emphasized the need for Mrs Georgina Wood’s sterling performance to ginger up-and-coming jurists to conduct themselves well.



“For those of you who are now coming, if you behave well and conduct yourself well, you may get some of these honours for your work; that must be the inspiration for all of us that if you conduct yourself well and brighten your corner, live according to principle and ensure excellence and determination in everything you are doing, your peers will recognize and commend you,” he encouraged.



President Akufo-Addo seized the opportunity to commend former President John Agyekum Kufuor’s judgement in appointing Mrs Wood the Chief Justice, even though many in his government had issues with his decision.



On her part, Madam Georgina Wood, who happens to be the first recipient of the award, expressed gratitude to the Ghana Bar Association for the honour and for its support throughout the 10 years she served as Chief Justice.