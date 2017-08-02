You Can Continue To Walk Out – Majority Chief Whip To Minority

Related Stories The Majority chief whip of Parliament, Kwesi Ameyaw-Kyeremeh, has said the Minority side can continue to walk out on important debates in the house, the business of the legislature will still be done.



The minority caucus led by leader Haruna Iddrisu walked out of the House Monday when the Adansi Asokwa MP KT Hammond initiated attempts to move a motion seeking a review of the controversial Ameri deal which was signed in 2015 by the John Mahama administration.



The Minority contended that the decision by the Speaker to allow the MP to move the motion was in breach of parliamentary procedure and the Constitution.



Commenting on the matter, the Sunyani East MP said the majority will not allow themselves to be bullied by the minority.



“You can continue to walk out, we will continue with the business of the House; what kind of business is this?



“They cannot carry their head load as a minority that is why every insignificant thing, they want to blow it out of proportion. And that issue was brought before the Council of State when they visited us, and the Speaker took the time to explain the issue to them even though that matter was not part of the agenda for the visit.



“When the Speaker applies the rule, then they claim he should have sought permission from the minority, where is that done,” the chief whip fumed in a discussion over happenings in the House with Minority MP A.B.A Fuseini on Morning Starr Tuesday.



The AMERI deal has become a matter of sharp disagreement between the Minority and the Majority side of parliament after a committee set up the by Energy minister recommended a renegotiation of the 300MW power contract.